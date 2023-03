Hafnarfjörður Museum is divided over several buildings. Start at the main building, Pakkhúsið, for three floors of displays on the history of Hafnarfjörður, and a small toy museum.

Next door, you'll find Sívertsen Húsið, an evocative, elaborate 19th-century house. The tiny fishers' hut Siggubær is a five-minute walk away, Beggubúð is an early-20th century shop, while the Bookless Bungalow has displays on fishing.