Boardwalks allow visitors to get close to the eerie Gunnuhver site, which is filled with vigorously bubbling mud pools and billowing steam. Some observation areas get frighteningly close to the smoking geothermal activity – be careful in strong winds. The area was named after a female ghost named Guðrún Önundardóttir (or Gunna) who was, the story goes, lured and trapped here by a priest.