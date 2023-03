Internationally acclaimed Icelandic-Danish artist Ólafur Elíasson was responsible for the Harpa concert hall's iconic honeycomb glass-and-steel facade. This space is home to his studio in Iceland, and features both work in progress and finished pieces. Expect big installations, perhaps of driftwood, ribboning metal and textured light.

It sits in the Mars­hall House, which is also home to the Living Art Museum, Nýló, contemporary art gallery Kling & Bang, and the cool Marshall restaurant-bar.