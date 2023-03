Þúfa (th-oo-fha), meaning the Tussock, was created by artist Ólöf Nordal in 2013. The 8m-tall grassy mound was constructed out of 4500 tons of gravel and is one of the biggest artworks ever made in Iceland. It's crowned by the type of hut that's used to make harðfiskur (dried fish). Þúfa is set at the harbour mouth in the Grandi area and offers fine views of the Old Harbor and Faxa Bay.