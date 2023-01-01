Reykjavík Maritime Museum

The crucial role fishing plays in Iceland's economy is celebrated through the imaginative displays in this former fish-freezing plant. The new exhibition Fish & folk evokes 150 years of the industry, using artefacts, sepia photos and interactive games to chart a course from the row boats of the late 1800s to the trawlers of the 21st century. Make time for one of the daily guided tours of the former coastguard ship Óðínn (1300kr).

The vessel is a veteran of the 1970s Cod Wars, when British and Icelandic fishers came to blows over fishing rights in the North Atlantic.