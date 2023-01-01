The endearingly bloodthirsty Saga Museum is where Icelandic history is brought to life by eerie silicon models and a multi-language soundtrack featuring the thud of axes and hair-raising screams. Don’t be surprised if you see some of the characters wandering around town, as moulds were taken from Reykjavík residents (the owner's daughters are the Irish princess and the little slave gnawing a fish).

There's also a room for posing in Viking dress and a documentary about the making of the museum (look for Icelandic Idol–winner Kalli Bjarni in the audience).