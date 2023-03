The most important relic of historian and chieftain Snorri Sturluson's farm is Snorralaug (Snorri’s Pool), a circular, stone-lined pool fed by a hot spring. The stones at the base of the pool are original (10th century), and it is believed that this is where Snorri bathed. A wood-panelled tunnel beside the spring (closed to the public) leads to the old farmhouse – the site of Snorri’s gruesome murder. The pool may be the oldest handmade structure in Iceland.