Among the more modern buildings found on the ancient farm of renowned historian Snorri Sturluson is a quaint church dating from 1896, which is open to the public. A 1040–1260 cistern for a smithy was found beneath it in 2001; look for the viewing glass in the floor.
Reykholt Old Church
Borgarbyggð
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.45 MILES
The world’s oldest parliament, Althingi (pronounced ál-thingk-ee; also called Alþing) was uniquely situated at this monumental site where two tectonic…
28.5 MILES
Near the dramatic Almannagjá fault and fronted by a boardwalk is the Lögberg (Law Rock), where the Alþingi (Parliament) convened annually. This was where…
27.79 MILES
The Þingvellir plain is situated on a tectonic-plate boundary where North America and Europe are tearing away from each other at a rate of 1mm to 18mm per…
20.79 MILES
Housed in an imaginatively restored warehouse by the harbour, the must-see Settlement Centre offers fascinating insights into the history of Icelandic…
25.21 MILES
When the peanut gallery starts moaning, ‘Are we there yet?’, you know it’s time to head to Erpsstaðir, the perfect place to stretch your legs. Like a…
12.85 MILES
This enormous (300m-long) human-made tunnel and series of caves head into Langjökull glacier at 1260m above sea level. The glistening, LED-lit tunnel and…
19.01 MILES
At the head of Hvalfjörður, and up Botnsdalur valley, lies Glymur, Iceland’s highest waterfall (198m). From the trailhead, it’ll take a couple of hours to…
27.52 MILES
The Langjökull ice cap is the second largest glacier in Iceland, and the closest major glacier to Reykjavík. It's accessed from the 4WD Kaldidalur or…
Nearby Borgarbyggð attractions
0.04 MILES
The interesting medieval study centre Snorrastofa is devoted to celebrated medieval poet, historian and statesman Snorri Sturluson, and is built on his…
0.05 MILES
The most important relic of historian and chieftain Snorri Sturluson's farm is Snorralaug (Snorri’s Pool), a circular, stone-lined pool fed by a hot…
3.31 MILES
Farm workers walk you through pretty fields with endangered Icelandic goats. The farm's most famous resident is Casanova, a bright-eyed goat who had a…
3.52 MILES
Find Europe’s biggest hot spring, Deildartunguhver, about 5km west of Reykholt, just off Rte 50, near the junction with Rte 518. Look for billowing clouds…
9.72 MILES
The name of this spectacular waterfall translates to 'Lava Field Waterfall' because the crystalline water streams out from below the lava field all around…
12.85 MILES
This enormous (300m-long) human-made tunnel and series of caves head into Langjökull glacier at 1260m above sea level. The glistening, LED-lit tunnel and…
15.72 MILES
The easiest lava tube to visit, and the largest in Iceland, 1100-year-old, 1.5km-long Viðgelmir is located on private property near the farmstead…
18.46 MILES
Just a bit to the southeast of Fljótstunga on Rte 518, a bright yellow sign marks the turn-off to Arnarvatnsheiði along Rte F578 (rental cars not allowed)…