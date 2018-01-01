Welcome to Esztergom
Top experiences in Esztergom
Esztergom activities
Danube Bend Day Trip from Budapest
The day trip takes you to Visegrad, with its medieval citadel and romantic ruins of the former royal residence, which you'll see from outside. Then it's on to Esztergom for an interior visit of the town's famous cathedral.After enjoying a three-course lunch, you will continue on to the Baroque artists' village of Szentendre. Here you'll take a guided walk through the town and visit the Caprice Hungarian Jewelry Center. Your tour returns to Budapest by boat on the River Danube (May 01 to September 30 only, tide permitting). During other times or at low tide the tour returns to the city center by bus.
Private Danube Bend Day Trip from Budapest
The Danube Bend is full of natural beauty and history. Visit it together Esztergom, which was once the coronation town of the country, and admire the treasures of the Primate Church of Hungary and the Christian Museum. Visit the medieval castle of the Árpád-dynasty and learn all about the middle ages in Hungary. See the newly restored Turkish mosque of Esztergom. Walk in the amazing renaissance palace of King Matthias in Visegrad, and visit the Upper Castle, which was in its heydays in the 14th century, when Anjou Charles Robert seated here. Wander the narrow streets of the picturesque Mediterranean settlement of Szentendre, the home of galleries and painters. In summer time the International Palace Games and Tournaments are held in Visegrád.
