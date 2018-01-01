Private Danube Bend Tour

To start this magnificent whole day trip , meet your private guide at a previously arranged place (your hotel, apartment, or any other spot in the city). You will be picked up with a private air-conditioned vehicle and taken for a beautiful ride on the hills of the Danube Bend to the three major picturesque towns, Esztergom, Visegrád and Szentendre. Later from Szentendre you will take the boat back to Budapest. It is an 8 - 9 hour tour including a 1 hour boatride . First we visit the beautiful Basilica of Esztergom that is the biggest Cathedral of the whole country as it is the seat of the Hungarian Catholic Church. It was built on the site of the first cathedral in the country, where the first Hungarian King St. Stephen was crowned in 1000 AD. Next we arrive to Visegrád, a formerly very important medieval town where we visit the Citadel once seat of the Hungarian Royal Court during the XIVth century. We promise that you will never forget the breathtaking panorama looking over the fascinating curve of the river. Last but not least we arrive to Szentendre, the ‘City of Painters’, favourite destination both of locals and foreigners. The originally Serbian founded settlement is the only real mediteranian small town of the country. Here we will have our lunchbreak and you will have the chance to get a taste of the real authentic Serbian cuisine. Then we take a pleasant walk in the picturesque old streets among the art galleries, cozy cafés and design shops. At the end of this beautiful day let us be rocked on the waves of the Danube. The boat leaves at 5:20pm from Szentendre and arrives to Budapest around 7pm. !Please note that during winter season this tour is only available by car the way there and back as well or by private indoor boat (max.12 persons) there and back unless the river is frozen. In that case naturally only by car.