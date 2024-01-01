Toy Museum & Workshop

Kecskemét

This museum has a large collection of rather spooky 19th- and early-20th-century dolls. Also in the rows of glass cases are wooden trains and board games. The museum organises events and classes for kids on Saturday. It's next to the Museum of Hungarian Naive Artists.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    0.2 MILES

    The sandy-pink, stepped-roof city hall (1895) was designed by Ödön Lechner. With a mixture of art nouveau/Secessionist and folkloric elements, Lechner…

  • Museum of Hungarian Naive Artists

    Museum of Hungarian Naive Artists

    Arguably the city’s most interesting museum and one of the few of its kind in Europe, the Museum of Hungarian Naive Artists contains works with lots of…

  • Ornamental Palace

    Ornamental Palace

    0.38 MILES

    Dating from 1902, the masterful art nouveau Ornamental Palace features multicoloured majolica tiles decorating its 'waving' walls. The palace contains the…

  • Leskowsky Musical Instrument Collection

    Leskowsky Musical Instrument Collection

    0.6 MILES

    In a new location on leafy Rákóczi út, this private collection traces the development of music-making over the centuries. Of the 150 instruments on…

  • Bozsó Collection

    Bozsó Collection

    0.6 MILES

    This collection of period furniture, folk art, religious items and clocks amassed by the pack-rat painter János Bozsó (1922–98) is massive and endlessly…

  • House of Science & Technology

    House of Science & Technology

    0.37 MILES

    A Moorish-looking structure dating from 1871, this was once a synagogue and is now used for conferences and both temporary and permanent exhibitions,…

  • Otthon Cinema

    Otthon Cinema

    0.22 MILES

    The restored Otthon Cinema, on the corner of pedestrian Görögtemplom utca, is a beautiful example of art nouveau and Secessionist architecture mixed with…

  • Great Church

    Great Church

    0.18 MILES

    The late-baroque Great Church, dedicated in 1806, dominates Kossuth tér, the southeasternmost of the main squares. The interior is quite sombre. Large…

View more attractions

