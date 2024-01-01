Toy Museum & Workshop

This museum has a large collection of rather spooky 19th- and early-20th-century dolls. Also in the rows of glass cases are wooden trains and board games. The museum organises events and classes for kids on Saturday. It's next to the Museum of Hungarian Naive Artists.
