The sandy-pink, stepped-roof city hall (1895) was designed by Ödön Lechner. With a mixture of art nouveau/Secessionist and folkloric elements, Lechner produced a uniquely Hungarian style. The exterior tilework is from the renowned Zsolnay porcelain factory in Pécs, and the carillon chimes works by Ferenc Erkel, Kodály, Mozart, Handel and Beethoven just after noon, 6pm and 8pm. The floral ceilings and frescoes of Hungarian heroes in the Ceremonial Hall (Díszterem) were painted by Bertalan Székely.

Other beautiful examples of this architectural style nearby are the restored Otthon Cinema, on the corner of pedestrian Görögtemplom utca, and the Ornamental Palace.