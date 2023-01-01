Arguably the city’s most interesting museum and one of the few of its kind in Europe, the Museum of Hungarian Naive Artists contains works with lots of folksy themes, but the warmth and craft of Rozália Albert Juhászné’s work, the druglike visions of Dezső Mokry-Mészáros and the bright and comical paintings of András Süli should hold your attention.

Something extra special is the work of István Kada – a Hungarian Grandma Moses – and János Balázs, whose glass paintings are Magritte-like. Keep an eye out for weavings by Anna Kiss and woodcarvings by Pál Gyursó.