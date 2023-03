Dating from 1902, the masterful art nouveau Ornamental Palace features multicoloured majolica tiles decorating its 'waving' walls. The palace contains the Cifrapalota Exhibition Space, which has a large and important collection of 19th- and 20th-century Hungarian art. But visit mainly to view the aptly named Decorative Hall (Díszterem) and its amazing stucco peacock, bizarre Secessionist windows and more colourful tiles.