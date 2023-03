The late-baroque Great Church, dedicated in 1806, dominates Kossuth tér, the southeasternmost of the main squares. The interior is quite sombre. Large tablets on the front honour (from left to right) a mounted regiment of Hussars that served in WWI; citizens who died in the 1848–49 War of Independence; and the Kecskemét victims of WWII. The 73m-tall tower offering views of the city’s sun-bleached rooftops is no longer open to the public.