Welcome to Great Plain

Like the outback for Australians or the Wild West for Americans, the Nagyalföld (Great Plain) – also known as the puszta – holds a romantic appeal for Hungarians. Many of these notions come as much from the collective imagination as they do from history, but there’s no arguing the spellbinding potential of big-sky country. The Hortobágy region is where the myth of the lonely pásztor (shepherd), the wayside csárda (inn) and Gypsy violinists – kept alive in literature and art – was born. The horse and herding show at Hortobágy National Park recreates this pastoral tradition, while Bugac is one of the best places in Hungary to learn about life on the plain. The Great Plain is also home to cities of graceful architecture and history. Szeged is a centre of art and culture, Kecskemét is full of art nouveau gems and Debrecen is the 'Calvinist Rome’.

Top experiences in Great Plain

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Great Plain activities

$30.23 Transfers & Ground Transport

Low Cost Private Transfer From Debrecen International Airport to Debrecen City - One Way

Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Debrecen will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Debrecen city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Church of Nagytemplom or the Nagyerdei stadium. To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Debrecen when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver. Enjoy your organized transfer to Debrecen!
See More Activities

Great Plain in detail