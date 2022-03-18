Climb up cobbled Vár köz from Tinódi Sebestyén tér to reach the castle, erected in the 13th century after the Mongol invasion. Models, drawings and…
Northern Hungary
Forested hiking trails, superb wine regions, traditional folk culture and hilltop castle ruins beckon you to what are called the Northern Uplands. In a country as flat as a palacsinta (pancake), these foothills of the Carpathians soar above most of Hungary. After exploring Bükk National Park on foot, why not sample the spectacular red wines of Eger or the honey-sweet whites of Tokaj?
As reminders of far too many battles won and lost, ageing castles and evocative ruins punctuate the landscape. This is also a land where the Palóc people hold strong in traditional villages such as Hollókő. If you want to experience village life – steeped in folk culture, replete with horse-drawn carts, dirt roads and tiny wooden churches – the Bereg region in the northeast is the place to go.
Explore Northern Hungary
- EEger Castle
Climb up cobbled Vár köz from Tinódi Sebestyén tér to reach the castle, erected in the 13th century after the Mongol invasion. Models, drawings and…
- MMinorite Church of St Anthony of Padua
On the southern side of Eger's main square stands this church, built in 1771 by Bohemian architect Kilian Ignaz Dientzenhofer and one of the most glorious…
- SSzatmárcseke Cemetery
This famous cemetery in the village of Szatmárcseke has 1200 grave markers resembling up-ended prows that are unique in Hungary. Their notches and grooves…
- LLyceum Library
This 160,000-volume, all-wood library on the 1st floor of the Lyceum's south wing contains hundreds of priceless manuscripts, medical codices and…
- TTákos Calvinist Church
In the village of Tákos, this 18th-century wattle-and-daub Calvinist church has a spectacularly painted coffered ceiling of blue and red flowers, a partly…
- HHollókő Castle
Hollókő Castle commands a striking view of the surrounding hills from 365m-high Stalk Hill (Szár-hegy). Climb to the top of the pentagonal keep to look…
- EEger Archbishop’s Palace
This splendid 18th-century structure contains two very rich collections. On the ground floor is the Ecclesiastical Collection, with priceless vestments,…
- PPalóc Museum
If you’d like to learn more about the Palóc people, head for the town of Balassagyarmat and this purpose-built museum. The standing exhibit ‘From Cradle…
- CCounty Hall
Kossuth Lajos utca boasts dozens of baroque and Eclectic gems, including the delightful County Hall, with a wrought-iron grid above the main door…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Hungary.
See
Eger Castle
Climb up cobbled Vár köz from Tinódi Sebestyén tér to reach the castle, erected in the 13th century after the Mongol invasion. Models, drawings and…
See
Minorite Church of St Anthony of Padua
On the southern side of Eger's main square stands this church, built in 1771 by Bohemian architect Kilian Ignaz Dientzenhofer and one of the most glorious…
See
Szatmárcseke Cemetery
This famous cemetery in the village of Szatmárcseke has 1200 grave markers resembling up-ended prows that are unique in Hungary. Their notches and grooves…
See
Lyceum Library
This 160,000-volume, all-wood library on the 1st floor of the Lyceum's south wing contains hundreds of priceless manuscripts, medical codices and…
See
Tákos Calvinist Church
In the village of Tákos, this 18th-century wattle-and-daub Calvinist church has a spectacularly painted coffered ceiling of blue and red flowers, a partly…
See
Hollókő Castle
Hollókő Castle commands a striking view of the surrounding hills from 365m-high Stalk Hill (Szár-hegy). Climb to the top of the pentagonal keep to look…
See
Eger Archbishop’s Palace
This splendid 18th-century structure contains two very rich collections. On the ground floor is the Ecclesiastical Collection, with priceless vestments,…
See
Palóc Museum
If you’d like to learn more about the Palóc people, head for the town of Balassagyarmat and this purpose-built museum. The standing exhibit ‘From Cradle…
See
County Hall
Kossuth Lajos utca boasts dozens of baroque and Eclectic gems, including the delightful County Hall, with a wrought-iron grid above the main door…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Northern Hungary
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.