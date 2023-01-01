The neo-Renaissance Hungarian State Opera House was designed by Miklós Ybl in 1884 and is among the most beautiful buildings in Budapest. Its facade is decorated with statues of muses and opera greats such as Puccini, Mozart, Liszt and Verdi, while its interior dazzles with marble columns, gilded vaulted ceilings, chandeliers and near-perfect acoustics. If you cannot attend a performance, join one of the three 45-minute daily tours. Tickets are available from a desk in the lobby.

Although the opera house is undergoing extensive renovations until 2020, tours continue to depart daily.