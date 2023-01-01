Andrássy út starts a short distance northeast of Deák Ferenc tér and stretches for 2.5km, ending at Heroes’ Sq (Hősök tere) and the sprawling City Park (Városliget). Listed by Unesco as a World Heritage Site in 2002, it is a tree-lined parade of knock-out architecture and is best enjoyed as a long stroll from the Hungarian State Opera House out to the park.

Along the way, don't miss the stunning New Theatre, the cafe Művész Kávéház and its appetising cakes, the chilling House of Terror and the beautiful Kodály körönd, a square (or more accurately a circus) just over halfway to the park.