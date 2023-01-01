Holocaust Tree of Life Memorial.

In the Raul Wallenberg Memorial Garden on the Great Synagogue’s north side, the Holocaust (or Emanuel) Tree of Life Memorial, designed by Imre Varga in 1991 and paid for by the late American actor Tony Curtis for his Hungarian-born father Emanuel Schwartz, stands over the mass graves of those murdered by the Nazis in 1944–45. On the leaves of the metal tree are inscribed the family names of some of the hundreds of thousands of victims.