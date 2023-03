This wonderful little museum is housed in the Old Music Academy, where the great composer Liszt lived in a 1st-floor apartment for five years until his death in 1886. The three rooms are filled with his pianos (including a tiny glass one), portraits and personal effects – all original. Concerts (adult/student and senior 2000/1000Ft or 2000/1500Ft with a museum visit) are usually held in the Chamber Hall at 11am on Saturday.