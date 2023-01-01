György Ráth Museum

The one-time home of the eponymous first director (1828–1905) of the Museum of Applied Arts has recently opened and is a shrine to art nouveau/Secessionist art, showing items from the museum (now under renovation). Rooms on the first floor include Ráth's fully furnished study and dining and sitting rooms; other galleries on the same floor and the one above walk you through the history of the style in France, Austria and Britain as well as Hungary. An absolute gem.