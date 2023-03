The exhibits at the Postal Museum – original 19th-century post-office counters, old uniforms and coaches, some big brass horns – probably won't do much for you. But the museum is housed in the Egyed Palace (now Benczúr House), built at the end of the 19th century and beautifully preserved. Even the communal staircase and hallway are richly decorated with tapestries and fantastic stained glass.