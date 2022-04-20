You’ll probably be spending the bulk of your time in this neighbourhood, which takes in Erzsébetváros (Elizabeth Town) and most of Terézváros, including well-heeled Andrássy út, the long, dramatic and very chic boulevard that slices through Terézváros. In this neighbourhood you’ll find a large percentage of Budapest’s accommodation at all levels, restaurants serving everything from Indian vegetarian and Chinese to French and Jewish, and the city's hottest nightspots. This is where the ruin pub (romkocsma) phenomenon was born and where they have continued to sprout like mushrooms after rain ever since.