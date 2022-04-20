Erzsébetváros & the Jewish Quarter

You’ll probably be spending the bulk of your time in this neighbourhood, which takes in Erzsébetváros (Elizabeth Town) and most of Terézváros, including well-heeled Andrássy út, the long, dramatic and very chic boulevard that slices through Terézváros. In this neighbourhood you’ll find a large percentage of Budapest’s accommodation at all levels, restaurants serving everything from Indian vegetarian and Chinese to French and Jewish, and the city's hottest nightspots. This is where the ruin pub (romkocsma) phenomenon was born and where they have continued to sprout like mushrooms after rain ever since.

Erzsébetváros & the Jewish Quarter

  • Great Synagogue

    Budapest's stunning Great Synagogue is the world's largest Jewish house of worship outside New York City. Built in 1859, the synagogue has both Romantic…

  • House of Terror

    The headquarters of the dreaded ÁVH secret police houses the disturbing House of Terror, focusing on the crimes and atrocities of Hungary's fascist and…

  • Liszt Music Academy

    The art nouveau Liszt Music Academy, built in 1907, attracts students from all over the world and is Budapest's top classical-music concert hall. The…

  • Andrássy út

    Andrássy út starts a short distance northeast of Deák Ferenc tér and stretches for 2.5km, ending at Heroes’ Sq (Hősök tere) and the sprawling City Park …

  • Ferenc Liszt Memorial Museum

    This wonderful little museum is housed in the Old Music Academy, where the great composer Liszt lived in a 1st-floor apartment for five years until his…

  • New Theatre

    The New Theatre is a Secessionist gem – embellished with monkey faces above the entrance, globes and geometric designs – which opened as the Parisiana…

  • H

    Hungarian Jewish Museum & Archives

    Upstairs in an annexe of the Great Synagogue, this museum contains objects related to religious and everyday life, including 3rd-century Jewish headstones…

  • L

    Lindenbaum House

    The first Hungarian architect to look to art nouveau for inspiration was Frigyes Spiegel, who designed this block at the northern end of VI Izabella utca…

