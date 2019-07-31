The Castle District encompasses Castle Hill (Várhegy) – nerve centre of Budapest’s history and packed with many of the capital’s most important museums and other attractions – as well as ground-level Víziváros (Watertown). What the latter lacks in sights it makes up for in excellent restaurants, many of them around Széll Kálmán tér, a major transport hub and the centre of urban Buda. Major changes are afoot, as the government aims to consolidate Castle Hill as the seat of power, and the Hungarian National Gallery is eventually due to move to a purpose-built facility in City Park.