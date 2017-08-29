Grande-Terre – which despite its name is far smaller than Basse-Terre – is the most visited island of Guadeloupe. Its southern coast, with its reef-protected waters and golden-sand beaches, is Guadeloupe’s main resort area, with a particular concentration in and around the town of Gosier.

By comparison the eastern side of the island is barely touched by tourism: it's largely open to the Atlantic's waves, and instead of beaches has crashing surf off much of its rocky coastline. It is popular with surfers, however, who converge on the town of Le Moule.

Northern Grande-Terre is one of the most scenically impressive parts of Guadeloupe, but its tourism industry is very undeveloped. It's a wonderful place to spend a day driving around – towering sea cliffs on one side and excellent beaches on the other make it a great choice for those wanting to avoid the crowds elsewhere.

