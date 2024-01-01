North of Nemea in pretty hill country, Gaia Wines is a friendly set-up that produces tasty wines. Its signature wine is the unfiltered dry white thalassitis, made from the asyrtiko grape from its vineyards in Santorini. They also produce fine agiorgitiko reds from grapes grown here.
