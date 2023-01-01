Ancient Mycenae Museum

Part of the Ancient Mycenae complex, this museum is well worth visiting before seeing the rest of the site. It initiates you into the mysteries of Mycenae's construction, its various incarnations, and its excavation from 1841 onwards. The displays run the gamut from fine stirrup jars, fascinating fresco fragments and beautiful seals to ritual objects, written tablets in Linear B script, jewellery and bronze weaponry. Replicas of the most spectacular Mycenae finds are also displayed; the originals are in Athens' National Archaeological Museum.

Audio guides – in English, Greek, French and German – are available on request; leave your passport or ID as security. These are a wonderful way to learn about exhibits in more detail and provide valuable context to the site and life in a Mycenaean community.