With two vineyards that have been in the family since 1860 – one near Nemea and the other on the Martinia plateau in the heart of the Peloponnese – Apostolos Spiropoulos is a pioneering figure in organic viticulture and produces moschofilero, agiorgitiko, merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and syrah wines. The Nemea vineyard is just east of Ancient Nemea in a spectacular modern building.