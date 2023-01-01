High up above Ancient Corinth, crowning the sheer bulk of limestone known as Acrocorinth, are the ruins of one of the finest natural fortifications in Ancient Greece. Cast your eyes upwards and you'll give an involuntary gasp. Commanding wonderful views over the surrounding region, the fortress is a stiff but utterly worthwhile 4km uphill hike (or taxi ride) if you don't have your own wheels. It's a lovely spot up top, with buzzing bees and clover meadows.

The unparalleled vantage point controlling the Isthmus of Corinth, plus the availability of spring water, made this a powerful defensive position. The original fortress has been modified many times over the centuries by a string of invaders. Passing through the three gates, you can explore the medley of imposing Roman, Byzantine, Frankish, Venetian and Turkish ramparts, harbouring remains of Byzantine chapels, Turkish houses and mosques. The walls are some 3km long.

From the main path, the right fork leads to the remains of a Frankish keep, which is in fact mostly Ottoman. The central path leads you to the Fountain of Peirene, the favourite watering hole of Pegasus the winged horse. Accessible by the left-hand path, on the higher of Acrocorinth’s two summits are the remains of the Temple of Aphrodite, where sacred courtesans catered to the desires of the insatiable Corinthians. All paths basically interconnect, so it doesn't much matter which way you ramble.

Wear sturdy shoes and take plenty of water. There's a small restaurant by the entrance.