Archaeological Site of Pella

Pella rose to fame when dynastic King Archelaos (413–399 BC) made it Macedon's capital. While not much rises above carefully excavated footings and low sections of wall, it's atmospheric and easy to imagine the dimensions of the Classical, Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine cities. Resurrected columns, a broad agora (market) surrounded by uniform shops, two larger villas and various sanctuaries, walls and workshops all attest to the former importance of the city, which once commanded direct access to the Thermaic Gulf. Entry includes the on-site museum.