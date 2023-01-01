Archaeological Museum of Pella

Overlooking the northern end of the ancient city, Pella has been provided with a modern, meticulously curated museum that befits the site's importance and the quality of the artefacts discovered there. Two stately floors tell the area's prehistory and history, from Bronze Age bones in urns to well-preserved 300-BC mosaics and phallic drinking vessels. Burial treasures include helmets, swords, and the mauve garb and remarkable gold jewellery of the 'Lady of Aigai', wife of Amyntas I.

This is a great place to appreciate the sophistication and character of Macedonian society at the time of Alexander's birth.