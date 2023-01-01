Archaeological Museum

Browse an impressive haul of Neolithic artefacts from the settlement of Nea Nicomedia, treasures from the Vergina tombs and other Classical, Hellenistic and Roman finds at this museum, located at Anixeos’ northern end. You'll find iron swords, delicate jewellery, doe-eyed portrait heads and a charming statue of Aphrodite slipping out of her sandals. A combined ticket (€14) for Veria's Archaeological and Byzantine Museums, plus the royal tombs at Vergina, saves €4.