Archaeological Museum of Dion

This three-floor museum in Dion village is packed with votive statues from the sanctuaries at Ancient Dion, plus grave monuments and a large collection of coins. The museum is a 10-minute walk west of the archaeological park, along the main road to the village. Adjacent, and included in the overall ticket price, is the 'Store Gallery', where Dion's most magnificent mosaic floor has been carefully recreated, and can be seen in its full splendour from the gallery above.