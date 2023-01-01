Walk from Plateia Antoniou down Vasileos Konstantinou to find Veria's atmospheric former Jewish quarter. The synagogue (with the bright blue-and-yellow facade) dates back to 1850 and is the region's oldest. Plenty of architecturally significant houses in the traditional style remain, in various states of repair. The area around the Tripitamos River is leafy and lush, beautiful for a stroll.

The stunted, ancient plane tree opposite the Old Metropolis on Mitropoleos is where the Turks hanged Archbishop Arsenios in 1430, after taking Veria.