Most visitors to the recreated traditional village of Arolithos arrive on tour buses for a quick wander and a peek inside the small Museum of Rural History & Folks Crafts, where household and agricultural items illustrate various facets of country life.
Museum of Rural History & Folks Crafts
Iraklio Province
