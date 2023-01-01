Built in the mid-1980s as a way to preserve and showcase Cretan life, Arolithos is a reasonably authentic-looking recreation of a traditional Cretan village. Its cluster of buildings contains workshops, a kafeneio (coffee house), a taverna and stores selling local products. Most visitors arrive on tour buses for a wander and a peek inside the Museum of Rural History & Folks Crafts, where household and agricultural items illustrate country life. Some buildings have hotel rooms (from €48/59 for singles/doubles).

Arolithos is 11km southwest of Iraklio.