Cretelaio Olive Oil Mill

Hania Province

Drop by this factory to learn the process of olive-oil production from extraction to end product. Tours take 10 to 15 minutes, followed by a spot of olive-oil tasting to help you decide what you might like to stock up on to take home. It's located approximately 4km northeast of Frangokastello.

