Approaching Tzermiado from the south, look for the sign pointing to the Kronios Cave, reached via a path leading to a series of stairs. Excavations have yielded objects going back to Neolithic times, when the cave likely served as a shelter. The Minoans used it as a burial site. Bring a torch and watch your footing when exploring the two chambers with their stalagmites and stalactites, many of which have been tampered with.