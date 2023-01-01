Cretan Folk Museum

This endearing museum opens a window on Crete's rural past, with exhibits spread over a 19th-century stone farmhouse and a slightly younger neoclassical building. Aside from the expected array of farming tools, wooden furniture, textiles, faded black-and-white photographs and WWII relics, also note the neat wine press cleverly upcycled into a bed. Finally, a nearby building has great valley views and an exhibit commemorating political legend Eleftherios Venizelos.