En route to/from the village of Krasí you will pass the controversial Aposelemis Dam, the construction of which was completed in 2012. Formerly wedged between the villages of Potamies and Advou, the village of Sfendile was flooded to allow for the damming of the Aposelemis Creek. The dam provides drinking water to the greater Iraklio and Agios Nikolaos areas. Depending on the dam levels, you may still see house roofs, including that of Sfendiles village church, plus a tattered Greek flag fluttering.