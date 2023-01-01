Lychnostatis Open Air Museum

In a lovely seaside setting at Hersonisos’ eastern edge, this family-operated, open-air folklore museum recreates a traditional Cretan village with commendable authenticity. The various buildings, including windmill, schoolhouse and farmer’s home, were rescued around Crete and moved here. Elsewhere there are weaving workshops, ceramics and plant-dying demonstrations, olive-oil pressing and raki distilling, orchards and herb gardens, and a theatre that hosts music and dance performances. Guided tours and audio guides (€2) are available, as is a cafe.