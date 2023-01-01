Kanellopoulos Museum

A neoclassical mansion contains the collection of Paul and Alexandra Kanellopoulos that was bequeathed to the Greek state in the 1970s. There's lovely classical and Byzantine art and jewellery, and especially transfixing terracotta and bronze classical figurines. Also note the ceilings in the Byzantine wing (the icons are great too). Signage is a bit sparse, and preservation conditions aren't ideal, but as the place is often empty of other visitors, it can feel like you're touring your own eclectic collection.