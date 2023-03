Inside the main entrance of the Acropolis site, the path leads you up through the Beulé Gate, named after French archaeologist Ernest Beulé, who uncovered it in 1852. Originally built in the late Roman period, the 8m-high pedestal on the left, halfway up the stairs leading to the Propylaia, was once topped by the Monument of Agrippa, a bronze statue of the Roman general riding a chariot.

The statue was erected in 27 BC after victory in the Panathenaic Games.