Church of Agios Eleftherios

This 12th-century church, dedicated to both Agios Eleftherios and Panagia Gorgoepikoos (Virgin Swift to Hear), is Athens' religious history in one tiny building. The cruciform-style marble church was erected on the ruins of an ancient temple and its exterior is a mix of medieval beasts and ancient gods in bas-relief, and columns appropriated from older structures. It was once the city’s cathedral, but now stands in the shadows of the much larger new cathedral.

Inside, none of its original frescoes are preserved, but patches of paint remain on the marble door frame, another repurposed ancient piece.