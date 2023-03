Striped like a multilayered cake and bursting with red-tile domes, this 1931 church perches on the northwest side of the Hill of the Nymphs. Its murals, with a whiff of art nouveau, are lovely. Look inside for the much smaller chapel in the southeast corner, carved directly into the bedrock. It dates to the 11th or 12th century and has long been a site for health and fertility rituals.