Ilias Lalaounis Jewellery Museum

A museum for fashionistas: Ilias Lalaounis adorned Elizabeth Taylor and Melina Mercouri, among many others, and is responsible for a singularly Greek style of bold, classically inspired gold jewellery. This museum showcases a selection from a collection of 4500 pieces, which draws on everything from Greek wildflowers to pre-Columbian motifs.

There's a hands-on jewellery studio on the ground floor, as well as a small gift shop.

Fans of his style can see the family's current work at the shop of the same name, or at Zolotas, another family business, both near Syntagma.