The standout attraction at Leipzig Zoo, one of Germany's most progressive, is Gondwanaland, a jungly wonderland of 17,000 plants and 300 exotic animals. Rare and endangered species, such as komodo dragons and pygmy hippos, roam around spacious enclosures in a climate-controlled hall amid fragrant tropical plants. Explore by following a jungle path, a treetop trail or by drifting along in a boat.