One of Saarland’s cultural highlights, the Saarland Museum’s Moderne Galerie covers European art from the late 1800s to the present, and is especially noteworthy for its works of German Impressionism (Slevogt, Corinth and Liebermann), French Impressionism (Monet, Sisley, Renoir and more) and expressionism (Kirchner, Marc and von Jawlensky). The Galerie der Gegenwart focuses on contemporary art.