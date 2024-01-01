Ludwigskirche

The star at Friedrich Joachim Stengel’s handsome Ludwigsplatz, flanked by stately baroque town houses, is his architectural masterpiece, Ludwigskirche. A Protestant church built in 1775 and rebuilt after its destruction in WWII, it sports a facade festooned with biblical figures and a brilliant white interior with stylish stucco decoration.

