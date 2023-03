The Saarbrücker Schloss’ basement and a modern annex house the well-designed Museum of Regional History. The section covering Saarland from 1870 to the 1950s includes a 1904 film of Saarbrücken street life. From here you can descend to the castle’s massive bastions and Kasematten (casemates; English brochure available). Other exhibits look at Saarland under French rule (1920–35) and during the Nazi regime.